New agricultural programs support food sovereignty plans in central Cuba





SANTA CLARA, Cuba, Apr 1 (ACN) As part of the efforts deployed in agriculture to make progress regarding the food sovereignty plans, the province of Villa Clara is developing the modalities of organoponics, intensive and semi-protected orchards, technified plots and rustic cultivation houses.



The agricultural production park in the municipality of Caibarién, soon to have eight rustic cultivation houses, devotes 1,370 hectares to various crops and cattle breeding and guarantees 80% of the local needs by providing 380 tons of food per month, as well as consumables to the provincial capital and Havana.

Today, the province's progress regarding self-sufficiency includes land leasing and urban agriculture programs, and it has 72,000 people engaged in food production, which statistically means that a single individual can produce food for 11 people.