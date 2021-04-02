Nearly 975 hectares affected by fires in the first three months of the year





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 1 (ACN) In the first quarter of the year alone, a number of 136 fires caused the loss of nearly 975 hectares across the country, 62% of them in just three provinces, the Cuban Forest Ranger Corps (CGC) reported.



The figures are related to both active and extinguished fires under its Fire Management Department’s control.



The ongoing XXV national wildfire protection campaign will last until May 31, the day marking the beginning of the rainy season in Cuba.



According to estimates, the number of fires should be 320, equivalent to an average campaign in terms of intensity, and conditioned by the influence of the La Niña-Southern Oscillation event, consisting of a large-scale cooling of the ocean surface temperature in the central and eastern parts of the equatorial Pacific.