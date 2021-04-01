New Food Sovereignty Efforts in Central Cuban Province





Santa Clara March 31 (ACN) Farmers in the Central Cuban province of Villa Clara are introducing new agricultural methods in an effort to advance towards local food sovereignty.



The actions in the central region include the development of organic gardens, intensive farming and other methods using different cultivation techniques.

The local efforts are outstanding in the municipality of Caibarien where farmers develop varied array of crops including sweet potatoes, vegetables, yucca, plantain and many others in 1 370 hectares of land.

A major factor favoring agricultural development in the central province has been the handing over to local famers of over 115 thousand hectares of land in usufruct over the past 10 years.