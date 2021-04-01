Cuba creates working group to implement animal welfare policy





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 31 (ACN) Controlling the completion and improvement of veterinary clinics and consulting rooms in Cuba, as well as the operation of the medicine production program for this purpose, are priorities of the temporary working group recently formed for the implementation of the animal welfare policy in the country.



By means of Resolution 83, the Ministry of Agriculture (MINAG) also designated as lines of work of this team the coordination of the insertion of animal welfare issues in the educational levels, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education.



It shall also establish action plans to create animal rescue, shelter and rehabilitation centers, coordinated with institutions, bodies of the People's Power and associations.



Chaired by MINAG's vice minister, Omar Yoel Perez Lopez, the group must also follow up, monitor and control the provisions of the Animal Welfare Decree-Law and its Regulations.



This legal document was approved on February and has among its premises the conservation of biological diversity, the general culture of the population, and the need to avoid mistreatment, abuse and cruelty.