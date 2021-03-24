Diaz-Canel congratulates Cuban meteorologists on the World Meteorology Day





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 23 (ACN) Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel congratulated Cuban meteorologists, whom he described as weather scientists, on the celebration of World Meteorology Day on March 23.



On Twitter, the Cuban president thanked the professionals of meteorology in Cuba, who work tirelessly in the fight against natural disasters.



Under the slogan "The ocean, our climate and our weather", this 2021 World Meteorology Day celebration is dedicated to the oceans, which cover about 70 % of the Earth's surface.