Cuba and Pakistan hold Fifth Round of Bilateral Political Consultations





Havana, Mar 17 (ACN) Anayansi Rodriguez, deputy foreign minister of Cuba, and Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, undersecretary for the Americas of the Pakistani Foreign Ministry, agreed in evaluating as fruitful the V Round of Bilateral Political Consultations, held on Wednesday in virtual format.

The diplomats exchanged views on issues of common interest in bilateral relations and the regional and international agenda, the Cuban Foreign Ministry website reported.



Faisal Niaz Tirmizi expressed gratitude for Cuba's assistance after the devastating earthquake that hit Pakistan in October 2005 and highlighted the training of more than 900 Pakistani doctors in the Caribbean nation.



Rodriguez acknowledged Pakistan's historic stance condemning the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the U.S. government against Cuba.



In addition, the Cuban deputy minister thanked the posthumous award in 2018 of the Nishan-i-Pakistan distinction, the highest civil order conferred by the Pakistani government, to the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro Ruz, for his altruism and selfless help to the people of that Asian country.



Within the framework of the consultations, it was agreed to strengthen bilateral collaboration in areas such as biotechnology, education, culture, sports and disaster management.



Likewise, there was an exchange of views on the potential for jointly confronting the COVID-19 pandemic and boosting economic and trade links.



It was also announced that a Cooperation Agreement will be signed between the Foreign Service Academy of Pakistan and the Higher Institute of International Relations "Raul Roa Garcia", to promote contacts and cooperation in the scientific and educational areas.