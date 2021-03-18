



HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 17 (ACN) With the invitation to taste a Cuban coffee and a good conversation among friends, the outstanding singer Erick Jon is hosting an online get-together on Fridays through his social network accounts that includes musicians, visual artists, presenters, entrepreneurs, actors and a variety of guests who will talk about their projects and experiences in this year of fight against COVID-19.



“The idea came from a telephone conversation with a friend. We talked about our concerns and worries as a result of the circumstances and found out that we felt the same pains. So in order to comfort and talk more with her, I invited her home for a cup of coffee," the versatile performer told ACN.



Thus was born A cup of coffee with Erick Jon, bound to be socialized on his Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram profiles. He prefers to not call it a "program", but a conversation among friends with no previous script and where everyone should be relaxed and be natural because the only camera will be his cell phone, he stressed.



“We want to have guests of different fields of action and hopefully their followers will be more motivated to learn more about them,” he explained.



The first guest was Adriana Heredia, from the Beyond Roots project, followed by the renowned actor Jorge Enrique Caballero. This Friday will be Niurka Herrera, a high-school professor of Spanish and Literature.



The Communications Office of the Ministry of Culture and the Cuban Institute of Music take care of promotion, whereas the Evoluciona campaign provides printed materials and personalized face masks that they give to the guests, but production is in the hands of only four people.



“We are friends, we all work together and we are in charge of the recordings, editing process, coordination, coffee… In short, we’re Jacks-of-all-trades," he said. “It’s all new to me; I didn’t know how hard it is to remember a plan or a script. That's why the guests are friends with interesting lives and stories. As to A Cup of…, we will play it by ear, and we will go as far as our audience desires."



Jon is currently celebrating his 20 years of artistic life and preparing his first album made in Cuba. He graduated from the Pop & Jazz Conservatory of Helsinki, Finland, and has developed most of his highly successful career abroad.



“We hope that we will also cheer up each other, a common topic of my upcoming songs, all of them born in the middle of this difficult situation".