Cuban University Students Kick off School Year 2021





Artemisa, March 15 (ACN) As part of plans by the Cuban Higher Education Ministry, the University of the Western province of Artemisa, bordering the capital Havana, opened the 2021 school year marked by virtual and semi-personal attendance.



University rector Carlos Eduardo Suarez explained during a local Defense Council Session that in tune with the epidemiological conditions in the province, they decided to start the course with sophomores and fifth year students in all specialties based on the use of I.T. technologies and using social networks as the main avenues for study.



In order to implement the current teaching strategy, all curricula were readjusted by signature and according to the conditions of the teacher staffs, said the rector and added that they also assessed the conditions by students to access the virtual platforms so that each student has the same opportunities to download contents and be successful in this stage of the course.



Students can freely access some 70 educational websites through data, ADSL or WIFI connections following cooperation actions between the Ministry of Education and Cuba´s Telecom company ETECSA.



As to first year students, the rector said that like other freshmen in the country´s university, they will start the course when epidemiological conditions allow.