Floods reported in Baracoa city due to heavy rains





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 12 (ACN) The heavy rains of the last 24 hours in Baracoa, as a result of the combination of a migratory anticyclone and the cold front that has been affecting the eastern region since the beginning of the week, caused heavy floods due to the swelling of rivers in the second most important municipality of the province of Guantánamo.



According to what Luis Sánchez Rodríguez, president of the People's Power in the First Villa of Cuba, since Wednesday afternoon there was an overflowing of the rivers in the surroundings of the city, which affected houses and economic entities.



He said that the considerable flooding of the rivers (Toa, Macaguanigua) was verified in a tour of the Municipal Defense Council, after the activation of the economic-social groups and sub-groups for the attention of people, families and state entities and facilities located in low areas.

He mentioned among the most affected areas those of Duaba, Mabujabo, La Playa, El Turey and Cabacú, including the Sabanilla river, also with water overflow.



Sánchez Rodríguez also referred to the activation of the fire department and rescue and salvage groups of the municipality, and the application of the measures established in the natural disaster reduction plan.



He specified that no loss of human lives has been reported, but there was damage to a large number of houses and considerable damage to agriculture, particularly in areas located on the banks of rivers or near them.



Several people are being sheltered in the homes of relatives and the situation is under control, said the government official.



On Thursday there were no heavy rainfalls in the city of Baracoa, but the sky remained very cloudy, assured some residents of the Primate City contacted by telephone by the Cuban News Agency.