President Miguel Diaz-Canel: Cubans will Overcome





Havana, March 11 (ACN) One year exactly after the onset of COVID-19 in Cuba, President Miguel Diaz-Canel said that the Cuban people will overcome any hurdles and keep treasuring their dreams while working for the construction of a better nation, in which the protection of the individuals is a major principle. https://cutt.ly/EzYaihA



Meanwhile, Cuban Health Minister Jose Angel Portal also twitted that efforts keep on in the country to keep defending life. “Despite the endless working hours and permanent challenges imposed by the COVID-19 on our day-to-day reality, efforts surface from each corner of our country aiming at the supreme goal of defending life,” Portal wrote.



Cuba’s Epidemiology Director, Dr. Francisco Duran, said that the date marking one year of the COVID-19 onset here is not to celebrate, because the past 12 months imposed a challenge to the world health systems and had a negative impact marked by millions of sick people and deaths caused by the pandemic.



On Thursday, March 11, Cuba reported 778 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths due to the disease. Since March 11, 2020, Cuba has reported 59 thousand 157 confirmed cases, 361 deaths and 54 thousand 84 recovered persons, which stands for 91.4 percent of all the sick.