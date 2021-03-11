Cuban President highlights positive results of Nasalferon in the fight against COVID-19

HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 10 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez highlighted today on Twitter the very good results that Cuba has achieved with Nasalferon, a Cuban biotechnology product to prevent COVID-19 already administered to more than 100,000 people given its capacity to boost the immune system and reduce contagion amidst vulnerable groups.



According to his post, 99.4% of recipients have remained healthy and only 634 became infected with SARS-CoV-2, albeit they are all showing signs of progress. In January, workers in the fields of tourism, construction and health and inbound travelers and their families in Cuba have been treated with the drug, as well as all contacts of confirmed cases in Havana.



Among Nasalferón’s advantages are its easy self-application, minimal side effects—runny nose and headache—and facilities for outpatient use, not to mention that one bottle is equivalent to one treatment.



Diaz-Canel indicated that Nasalferon should be widely used as we wait for the Cuban vaccines to be ready, since its positive qualities herald good results in prevention, especially at institutional level, in order to promptly stop transmission across Cuba.