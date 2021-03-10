Cuban FM urges to reduce greenhouse gas emissions





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 9 (ACN) The world must reduce by 45 % the emission of greenhouse gases by 2030, if we want to avoid a catastrophe, warned today on Twitter the Cuban foreign minister, Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla.



In the message published on this social media, Rodriguez Parrilla recalled that the United Nations (UN) warns that the current commitments of the world's countries would only reduce gas emissions by one percent.



More demanding actions are urgently needed, first of all, from those historically responsible for the climate situation, the diplomat added.



According to the UN, climate change has not been detained by COVID-19, since atmospheric concentrations of CO2 (carbon dioxide) have not shown signs of having reached a peak and have continued hitting new records.



It warns that the effects of climate change are most noticeable in changing hydrological conditions, for example, changes in snow and ice dynamics, and by 2050 it is estimated that the number of people at risk of flooding will increase from its current level of 1.2 billion to 1.6 billion.



According to the UN, global greenhouse gas emissions must decrease by 7.6 percent per year over the next decade for the world to move towards the goal of limiting temperature increase to about 1.5 degrees Celsius.