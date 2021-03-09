Cuba rejects all terrorist acts, methods and practices





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 8 (ACN) Cuba rejects and condemns all terrorist acts, methods and practices, in all their ways and expressions, said today the Cuban delegation to the 14th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice, which is being held in Kyoto, Japan, from March 7 to 12.



According to the Cuban foreign ministry's website (Cubaminrex), during their speech, the Cuban representatives expressed their most energetic rejection of the unjust and arbitrary inclusion of Cuba on the United States list of state sponsors of terrorism.



We are a State victim of terrorist acts perpetrated for years by the U.S. government or by individuals and organizations that operate from that territory with the approval of its authorities, they ratified.



Regarding Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice, the Caribbean delegation assured that in Cuba there is a firm political will that allows for the development of an efficient, impartial, participatory and humane criminal justice system based on the rules of due process of law, recognized in the Constitution.



Cuba considers that among the structural causes that lead to the execution of crimes are poverty, underdevelopment, social exclusion and lack of opportunities that prevail in the vast majority of countries, due to the current unjust international economic order, they added.



The Cuban delegation warned that efforts should be made to coordinate laws and criminal systems for the prevention and fight against corruption, human trafficking, smuggling of migrants, trafficking of arms, their parts and components and dealing, production and consumption of prohibited substances, with full respect for national legislations and the sovereignty of the States.



Congresses on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice have a positive global impact on the coordination and promotion of criminal justice policies and on the strengthening of procedures and professional practices in the Member States, Cuban representatives concluded.