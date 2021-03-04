Ministry of Education refutes rumors about continuity of school year





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 3 (ACN) The Cuban Ministry of Education (MINED) denied rumors circulating in social networks about the continuity of the 2020-2021 school year and the beginning of the 2021-2022 school term.



In a note posted on its website, MINED pointed out that further comments and comprehensive information will be published in the coming days, stressing that the established channels to disseminate official reports are the State media, MINED’s website and the institutional web pages and social network profiles.



Minister Ena Elsa Velázquez Cobiella recently ratified in her Twitter account that the school year will be resumed when the proper conditions are in place and, as usual, the date will be announced in due time.