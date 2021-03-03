All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
03
March Tuesday

Environment Project Benefits Varadero Beach



Matanzas, March 2 (ACN) The implementation of actions against ocean erosion  in two areas of the renowned Varadero Beach tourist center, some 120 kilometers east of Havana, will be a major environmental initiative to undertake this year.  

The director of the Center for Environmental Services in Matanzas province, Katia Gonzalez, told ACN that experts are assessing the ocean impact to implement the project in the beach areas of two of the many hotels in the area.  

Gonzalez said that the study will consider different parameters on the northern Varadero shores where a sand filling will benefit those areas in the second half of the year.

According to recent studies, the coastal line of the Hicacos peninsula, which includes Varadero beach, withdrew 23 centimeters annually between 2013 and 2018.

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News