Environment Project Benefits Varadero Beach

Matanzas, March 2 (ACN) The implementation of actions against ocean erosion in two areas of the renowned Varadero Beach tourist center, some 120 kilometers east of Havana, will be a major environmental initiative to undertake this year.

The director of the Center for Environmental Services in Matanzas province, Katia Gonzalez, told ACN that experts are assessing the ocean impact to implement the project in the beach areas of two of the many hotels in the area.





Gonzalez said that the study will consider different parameters on the northern Varadero shores where a sand filling will benefit those areas in the second half of the year.





According to recent studies, the coastal line of the Hicacos peninsula, which includes Varadero beach, withdrew 23 centimeters annually between 2013 and 2018.