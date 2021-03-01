Díaz-Canel thanks solidarity support of caravans against the blockade in the U.S. and Canada





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 1 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez thanked today the solidarity of Cuban émigrés and friends who from seven U.S. and Canadian cities demanded an end to Washington's economic, commercial and financial blockade on the Island and said to have great admiration for them and their Bridges of Love Caravan, organized on February 28 in Miami, Seattle, New York, Washington DC, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Ottawa and Montreal.



According to the Cuban Embassy in the U.S., the movement started in Miami and ended in Los Angeles, where some 700 participants called for the unity of all Cuban-Americans to demand the end of the unilateral policy.



Meanwhile, the association of Cubans in Ottawa organized a similar event together with the solidarity group Ottawa Cuba Connections, members of communist parties and friends who support the struggle against the blockade, held to have caused over USS 144 billion in losses to the Island, more than five billion of them between 2019 and 2020 alone, Cuba vs. Blockade reported.



Countless regulations and provisions issued by the Donald Trump Administration against Cuba reached unprecedented levels of hostility, even in the context of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.



Every year since 1992, the United Nations General Assembly has passed a Cuban resolution condemning and calling for an end to the U.S. blockade on Cuba.