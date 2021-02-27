Cuba and Mongolia to strengthen bilateral relations





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 26 (ACN) Oyun-Erdene Luvsannamsrai, new PM of Mongolia, held today an exchange with Raul Delgado, Cuban ambassador to that Asian nation, where they discussed the main aspects of diplomatic relations between the two governments.



In a cordial atmosphere, the Cuban representative transmitted to the Mongolian prime minister the congratulatory message of his Cuban counterpart, Manuel Marrero Cruz, and the wishes of success in his management at the head of the Ulaanbaatar executive, the Cubaminrex website published.



Delgado reviewed the current social and political situation in Cuba, as well as the pandemic situation in the Caribbean country, and pointed out the commitment of the Cuban authorities to produce 100 million doses of national vaccines before the end of 2021, to immunize the entire population and supply them to other countries in need.



During the meeting they also discussed ways to expand cooperation in trade, economy, foreign relations, law, health, food, agriculture, education, medicine, biotechnology and tourism.



The Mongolian Prime Minister, in office since January 27, expressed his satisfaction with the development of relations and cooperation, asked to convey his greetings to the Cuban authorities, and noted the importance of high-level visits for collaborative ties.



Referring to the past year, the Mongolian leader recalled the activities to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, which strengthened the brotherhood and exchange ties.



Cuba and Mongolia established diplomatic ties on December 7, 1960, based on respect, international support and friendship.