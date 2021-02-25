Cuban Authorities Mark 126 Anniversary of Independence Wars





Havana, Feb 24 (ACN) The breakout of Cuban independence war 126 years ago against Spanish colonial rule was marked on Twitter Wednesday by Cuban authorities.



Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel recalled that February 24 is a day to tell and sing our history and he cited National Hero Jose Marti’s phrase that “by loving past glories we gain strength to achieve new glories.” And he repeated the slogan “Homeland or Death, beloved Cuba, and added that it’s an honor to serve the country in difficult times. shorturl.at/eryDQ



Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez recalled Jose Mart by twitting that the unity and impetus of Marti’s Necessary War led to its definitive victory with the 1959 triumph of the Cuban Revolution. shorturl.at/amuD6

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Manuel Marrero twitted that Cubans keep their battle against imperial annexation and colonialism. shorturl.at/oqADE

Using the hashtag #TenemosMemoria, deputy Prime Minister Ines Maria Chapman said that Cubans must know their origin, remember and teach our history to build a better future. shorturl.at/bsJ39



Recalling Jose Marti’s legacy and ideas, Cubans defend their principles of independence, equity, peace and unity on February 24 a historic date marking the start of the Cuban independence wars.