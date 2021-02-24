126th anniversary of the resumption of the independence war celebrated in eastern Cuba





GUANTÁNAMO, Cuba, Feb 24 (ACN) Top local authorities will pay tribute today, together with a representation of the people in this province, the 126th anniversary of the armed uprising against Spain and the resumption of the Necessary War.



The ceremony will be held at La Confianza farm, where Major General Pedro Agustin Perez led the most successful of the actions carried out in the country to reaffirm the willingness of Cubans to get rid of the colonial yoke. The farm has been home since August 4, 1984—Guantánamo Martyrs’ Day—to the Mausoleum that keeps the mortal remains of the eastern Cuba’s only independence fighter who earned the highest rank of the Liberation Army. Next to his tomb is that of his wife Juana Pérez Gutiérrez, the woman fighter who gave José Martí the first Cuban Flag in the homeland, on April 27, 1895.