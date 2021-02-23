Cuban FM demands U.S. to remove Cuba from list of countries sponsoring terrorism





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 22 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, urged today on Twitter the new US administration to revoke the absurd and unjustified decision to include Cuba on the list of State Sponsors of Terrorism.



According to the Cuban FM, the administration of former President Donald Trump designated Cuba as a state sponsor of terrorism with the aim of imposing additional obstacles in bilateral relations.



We urge the new government to revoke this absurd and unjustified decision, Rodriguez Parrilla said on the social media.



The Cuban foreign minister described as a cynical and hypocritical act the inclusion of Cuba in the spurious list of nations that sponsor terrorism, a list that was made official on January 11, encouraged by the Secretary of State of the former U.S. administration, Mike Pompeo.

Since its announcement, the decision was rejected by governments, organizations and individuals from all over the world.