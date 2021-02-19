Cuba expresses willingness to share experiences in agricultural sector





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 19 (ACN) During the meeting of high authorities in the agricultural field of the Bolivarian Alliance for the People of Our America-People's Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP), the Cuban minister of the sector, Gustavo Rodriguez Rollero, ratified today his country's willingness to share experiences in the agricultural spheres and in the improvement, use and conservation of land.



As reported by the regional bloc on its Twitter, in his speech Rodriguez Rollero denounced the imposition of unilateral coercive measures, which have prevented access to new technologies and the market.

The Cuban agriculture minister also referred to the serious food crisis that threatens the world and raises the challenge of seeking alternatives to minimize the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting, held online, is aimed at outlining joint strategies to guarantee the food supply and productive capacities of the people of ALBA.

In mid-December 2020, the president of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro, called for coordinating actions at the level of the ministries of agriculture of the region, in order to integrate productive plans based on cooperation and complementarity.