Voices in Europe Demand Withdrawal of Cuba from US Blacklist





Havana, Feb 18 (ACN) The president of the Spanish Socialist Delegation at the European Parliament, Javier Moreno and the Friendship and Solidarity Group with Cuba at the Legislative body condemned the recent blacklisting of the island as a country sponsor of international terrorism by the former Donald Trump administration.



Similar denunciation was made by the Friendship and Solidarity with Cuba Group in the European Parliament.



Moreno addressed a letter to the European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell urging him to mediate with the new US administration to withdraw the Caribbean island nation from the unilateral blacklist.



The Spanish politician said that the US measure aims at putting hurdles to commercial and economic relations between Cuba and the European Union and calls on the Joe Biden administration to achieve a thaw in bilateral relations with Cuba following the steps given in 2014 by the government led by former president Barack Obama.



Moreno said that he firmly thinks that the European Union must keep promoting dialog, cooperation, political opening and mutual understanding with Cuba, according to the website of the Cuban Foreign Ministry.