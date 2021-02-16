Cuban FM highlights commitment of Cuban people and government to defeat COVID-19





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 16 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, highlighted today the commitment of the people and government of the country to defeat the COVID-19.



In a message on Twitter, the Cuban diplomat said that in the face of the pandemic, institutional and individual responsibility must be a priority.



According to information offered yesterday by the minister of public health, Jose Angel Portal Miranda, at the close of the sixth week of 2021, the average number of cases of COVID-19 per day amounted to 822.9, which increased the figure in relation to the close of last January (which was 501.2 cases per day).



During February, the highest levels of transmission were found in the provinces of Havana, Santiago de Cuba and Guantanamo, where 75 % of the cases diagnosed in Cuba during the month were concentrated, the health official added.



The cases diagnosed in Cuba since the outbreak of the epidemic in the country last March exceed 39, 000, and the number of deaths has reached 269, for 0.69 % of lethality.