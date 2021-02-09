Cuban deputy PM checks on state plan to confront climate change





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 8 (ACN) Deputy prime minister Ines Maria Chapman led the review of the Tarea Vida ("Life Task"), Cuban State Plan to confront climate change, and its coordination and implementation in the country's new urban agenda.



This was announced today by the leader herself on Twitter, where she also reported that the meeting reviewed the solutions approved for the management of Cuba's 35 coastal communities, which will face the rise in sea level by 2030.



Tarea Vida works to protect the flora and fauna in order to preserve biological diversity, said Odalys Goicochea, general director of environment of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment (CITMA by its Spanish acronym), according to the official website of that agency.



This Plan includes five strategic actions and 11 tasks aimed at addressing the effects on areas vulnerable to climate change, which were approved on April 25, 2017 by the Council of Ministers and are a priority for the country's environmental policy.



In this regard, on February 1, Elba Rosa Perez, minister of Citma, speaking virtually at the Forum of Ministers of the Environment of Latin America and the Caribbean, presented a Regional Action Plan for the restoration of ecosystems, included in the case of Cuba, within the Tarea Vida, the CITMA website reported.