Cuban President and Barbadian PM hold telephone conversation





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 6 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez and Barbadian Prime Minister Mía Amor Mottley held a telephone conversation on Friday in which they agreed to increase economic, trade and cooperation ties and relations between the two countries.



This conversation consolidates the close relations of friendship and cooperation between Cuba and Barbados, the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs website reported.



On Twitter, the Cuban leader referred to this exchange: "I had a pleasant telephone conversation with the Honorable Mia Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados. We ratified our common will to further expand economic, commercial and collaborative relations between our sister nations".



At the end of 2020, Dwight Sutherland, Minister of Youth, Sports and Development of Barbados, held an exchange with the Cuban ambassador to that nation, Sergio Jorge Pastrana, where they agreed on guidelines for closer cooperation.



Since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 1972, the bond has been based on solidarity and friendship.