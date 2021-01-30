10 people killed in a car crash outside Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 30 (ACN) A total of 10 deaths have been reported so far as a result of a massive accident that occurred late Friday night on a stretch of road in the municipality of Güines, Mayabeque province.



The bus was carrying teachers serving in Havana to their provinces of origin (in this case Granma) to use the villages as isolation centers for COVID-19 positive contacts.



The Juan Manuel Márquez and Miguel Enríquez hospitals in the capital city are receiving the injured and are working together with the authorities of Mayabeque province in the rest of the pertinent actions, according to the Havana Provincial Defense Council.



Party and government authorities from Mayabeque and Havana, as well as from the Ministries of Education and Transportation, were present at the scene of the incident.

The National Road Safety Commission and the Ministry of the Interior are currently investigating the causes of the incident.