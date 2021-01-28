World personalities praise Cuban vaccines against COVID-19





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 27 (ACN) International political personalities and several media outlets highlighted through social media the development of Cuban vaccines against COVID-19.



On Twitter, former Bolivian president Evo Morales highlighted the role of the Cuban revolution in its fight for life, with the upcoming production of 100 million doses against the pandemic.



The Ukrainian digital newspaper "Strana.ua", in an article by journalist Oleg Yasinsky, also refers to the Soberana 01, Soberana 02, Abdala and Mambisa vaccines, and states that even though Cuba is a victim of the US economic blockade, the fact of having produced its own vaccine is the main and indisputable sign of a truly sovereign and independent country, Cubaminrex reported.



In this regard, on the same social media, Eduardo Martinez Diaz, president of BioCubaFarma, assured that Cuban vaccine strategies against the SARS-COV-2 disease are progressing positively.



Abdala and Mambisa, both conceived by the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, along with the Soberana series of the Finlay Vaccine Institute, are the most authentic proof of Cuba's scientific capacity.