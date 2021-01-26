Cuba and Hungary to Further Expand Trade Relations





Havana, Jan 25 (ACN) Cuba and Hungary reiterated their willingness to consolidate economic and trade relations on the basis of mutual respect and cooperation, said Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez upon meeting with Hungarian ambassador to Havana Arpad D. Deak, who concludes his diplomatic mission here.



On his twitter account, the Cuban official wrote “I received Hungary’s ambassador to Cuba Arpad D Deak, who is winding up his mission in Cuba. We reaffirmed our will to keep boosting economic links between our countries” @CubaMINREX



Last September 15, Cuba and Hungary marked the 60th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations in 1960 when a Hungarian delegation traveled to Cuba to establish relations and met with then foreign minister Raul Roa and with commander Ernesto Che Guevara.