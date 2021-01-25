Cuba celebrates day of tributes to Jose Marti on the 168th anniversary of his birthday

HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 25 (ACN) Cuban National Hero Jose Marti is being honored these days as part of a day of activities aimed at celebrating the 168th anniversary of his birth, on January 28.



Institutions from all over the country joined forces to pay tribute to the national hero, one of the most important figures of political, literary and independence thinking of the 19th century in Latin America, despite the difficult situation faced by most of the national territory due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The National Council of Plastic Arts, the Casa del Alba, as well as the National Center of Art Schools are planning to hold online workshops and actions as well on Friday, January 29.



On the other hand, the Office of the Jose Marti Program will be responsible for the main event for the birthday of the Cuban hero with a conference on the 130th anniversary of the essay Our America, to be presented by PhD Marlene Vazquez Perez.



On Thursday, January 28, the day of the birth of the important personality, the social media will host the conference Culture and Nation: the mystery of Cuba, with the topic Our America. Essay by Jose Marti, by PhD. Eduardo Torres Cueva, director of the Marti Program Office and president of the Jose Marti Cultural Society.