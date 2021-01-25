Cuban President heads provincial governmental meetings





SANTA CLARA, Cuba, Jan 25 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, together with José Ramón Machado Ventura, second secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party, will meet today with leaders of the province of Villa Clara to review and verify the development of important issues of interest to this central territory and to the country in general.



Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz is also participating in the working group that reviews issues related to the fight against COVID-19, Task “Ordering”, food production and the operations against coleros (individuals who act as place-holders in lines to buy goods and charge for it) and resellers.



The provincial authorities presented a summary highlighting local performance in the actions against new COVID-19 outbreaks and the available resources to that effect, including the number of sufficient medical capacities, the reinforcement of active case searches, and the reorganization of medical services to deal with suspicious cases. He also listed the reasons that all 13 of the municipalities in this province suffered a setback regarding the fight against Sars COV-2.



This is the sixth provincial meeting of the team headed by the Cuban President to assess priority issues on a permanent basis.