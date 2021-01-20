Raul Castro and Miguel Diaz-Canel Meet Lula da Silva in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 19 (ACN) Raul Castro, first Cuban Communist Party Secretary and Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel welcomed former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Havana.



The three leaders addressed the historic friendly relations between the peoples of Cuba and Brazil as well as between the Cuban Communist Party and Brazil’s Workers’ Party, of which Lula is President of Honor.



Lula expressed gratefulness for the solidarity of the Cuban people who claimed for his freedom and he condemned the US blockade of the island and the recent US Donald Trump’s blacklisting of Cuba as a country sponsor

of international terrorism. Lula also praised the humanitarian support given by Cuban doctors to Brazil and he stressed the assistance of Cuban health workers to other nations of the world.



The meeting was also attended by the Cuba’s Prime Minister Manuel Marrero and by foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez, as well as by Brazilian journalist and politician Fernando Gomez de Morais.