Cuba Telecom Company to Expand Internet Service in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 19 (ACN) Cuba´s telecom company ETECSA announced the expansion of Internet services to clients in the capital Havana this year.



ETECSA´s marketing director in Havana Iris Duran told ACN that they expect to make internet services available in all districts either through wireless connections, mobile data or ADSL services.



Duran said that the company set up 46 centers based on 4G technology in the city last year despite the limitations imposed by COVID 19 and that the project keeps a priority this year in highly populated municipalities.



The ADSL home service is expected to cover all the city´s districts since 96 of them already count on the service, said the official, who added that her company also plans to expand landlines in several municipalities.