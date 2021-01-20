Cuban scientists have worked hard in the fight against COVID-19





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 19 (ACN) More than 800 research and innovation projects, observational studies and 18 clinical trials have demonstrated the capacity of Cuban scientists to confront the novel coronavirus pandemic, even in the midst of constant harassment from the U.S. government.



The fact is even more remarkable if we take into account the existence of a health protocol, in which 85 percent of its components are produced by the national biopharmaceutical industry, according to recent statistics released by the Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment (CITMA by its Spanish acronym).



The contributions in few months, since the SARS-CoV-2 virus that generates the COVID-19 disease was detected in the country last March, include the obtaining of four vaccination candidates that are in assay phases.



Such an initiative means that Cuba is the first country in Latin America to obtain such a result, Elba Rosa Perez Montoya, Minister of CITMA, considered in a review of the role of science, technology and innovation in a new dynamic linked to government management.



In addition, the development of mathematical models to predict the behavior of COVID-19 and of a diagnostics device for the nanotechnology magnetic extraction of ribonucleic acid (RNA), a molecule similar to DNA.



Social and human sciences also played their role in the care of communities in quarantine or isolation and the teams of professionals placed in the centers of the so-called red zone.



In the list of innovative contributions highlight designs and developments of national industry, telecommunications and computer science, construction and environmental management.



Scientists, academics and experts joined their management to the Food Sovereignty and Nutritional Education Program, when they took up again results ready to be introduced, applied or generalized.



Cuba will continue mobilizing human potential, as a vital force and particularly young people, as well as strengthening the capacities of universities, science, technology and innovation entities and their connection with the productive and service sectors in the territories.