Cuban authorities and institutions regret death of prominent Cuban filmmaker





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 18 (ACN) Cuban institutions and authorities regretted today the death of the outstanding filmmaker Juan Carlos Tabio, National Film Award 2014, and expressed their condolences to family and friends.



On Twitter, the Ministry of Culture highlighted Tabio's important work in the history of Cuban cinema.



In addition, the president of the National Association of Cuban Writers and Artists (UNEAC), Luis Morlote Rivas, expressed his deep sorrow for Tabio's death, which represents a considerable loss for the national culture.



Casa de las Americas also regretted on Twitter, the death of the film director and extended a warm and friendly embrace to his family and friends.



In its message, this institution stressed that Tabio was a remarkable figure of Cuban cinematography and author of works widely recognized by the public and critics.