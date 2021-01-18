Cuban President highlights friendship and cooperation with Venezuela





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 18 (ACN) Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, President of the Republic of Cuba, highlighted on Sunday in his official Twitter account the relations of friendship and cooperation between the peoples and governments of Cuba and Venezuela.



I received the Executive Vice President of Venezuela. The relations of friendship and cooperation between our peoples and governments are strengthened. #CubaViva #SomosCuba #SomosContinuidad, wrote the President in Twitter



Díaz-Canel received this Saturday afternoon the Executive Vice President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez Gómez, who presided over a government delegation that made a working visit to the Caribbean island.



During the fraternal meeting, both leaders highlighted the excellent state of the bilateral relations and discussed topics of interest of the respective national spheres and about the regional and international situation, according to the official site of the Presidency of Cuba.



President Díaz-Canel ratified the invariable solidarity of Cuba with the Bolivarian and Chavista people; while the Venezuelan Vice President condemned the recent inclusion of the largest of the Antilles in the List of countries sponsoring terrorism and the intensification of the economic,

commercial and financial blockade to the Island by the Government of the United States.



Accompanying the distinguished visitor were Asdrubal Chavez, President of Petróleos de Venezuela PDVSA, and Adam Chavez Frias, Ambassador of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.



On the Cuban side, Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz, Vice Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas Ruíz, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla and Dagoberto Rodríguez Barrera, Cuban Ambassador to Venezuela were present.



Previously, the Bolivarian leader held working meetings with Manuel Marrero Cruz, Prime Minister, and Ricardo Cabrisas Ruíz, Vice-Prime Minister and co-president of the Integral Cooperation Agreement between Cuba and Venezuela.



During these exchanges, they referred to the progress of economic, commercial and cooperation links, as well as Vice President Rodríguez Gómez offered details on the Anti-Blockade Law, approved in the South American nation.