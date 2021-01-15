Stiffer sanctions against state entities management that raised prices illegally





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 14 (ACN) As part of the confrontation with the illegalities committed in the state sector during the implementation of the monetary re-ordering in the Cuban capital, several managers have been fired from their jobs for allowing violations of price and quality of products and services.



Most of the crimes took place in the agricultural markets, gastronomic units, warehouses and bakeries and, in the case of the area of services, violations have been detected in some units of the System of Attention to the Family (SAF), informed the Cuban News Agency Orestes Llanes Mestre, head of the subgroup of Inspection, Control and Hygiene of the Provincial Defense Council.



He also pointed out that when it comes to the state agencies, the decision taken is the firing of the responsible ones from their positions, in addition to the fine to those who commit the violation, as well as to the chiefs for lack of control in their entities.



We have a provincial inspection group that goes daily to different municipalities to detect price violations in both the state sector and the self-employed, said Llanes Mestre.



In response to the population's discontent, 154 bakeries were visited last Saturday and Sunday to examine the main problems related to bread quality.



Likewise, as part of the actions aimed at facing illegalities in Havana, the purchase prices to suppliers and the sale prices to the population in the different agricultural markets were unified, such as the supply and demand ones and those belonging to the Company of Agricultural Markets of the province.



Llanes Mestre recognized the work carried out by the establishments of the Youth Labor Army (EJT) for revitalizing their offers with products whose prices are below the maximum levels.



From the beginning of the ordering process until last Monday, six thousand control actions were carried out in the city and 531 fines were imposed for violations to the amounts of products and services to the population.