Cuban health authorities to reactivate isolation centers for COVID-19 in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 13 (ACN) The Provincial Defense Council (CDP) of the Cuban capital assessed today the requirements for the creation of isolation centers for positive cases of COVID-19.



There were analyzed capacities in institutions, educational centers and other entities according to the work experience gained in previous stages, and such decision corresponds to the return of the 15 municipalities in Havana to the phase of limited autochthonous transmission.



However, this should not imply the suspension of the actions to implement the task of Monetary Ordering, Luis Antonio Torres Iribar, president of the CDP, stated.



The epidemiological situation regarding SARS-CoV-2 in Havana is marked by a high rate of local cases and great spreading, as it is demonstrated by the figures offered by Carlos Alberto Martinez Blanco, provincial director of public health.



The doctor pointed out that 121 of the 126 positive samples in coronavirus this Tuesday were autochthonous and 74 belong to contacts of travelers.