Cuba and the European Union celebrate second Joint Committee





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 13 (ACN) The ratification process of the Political Dialogue and Cooperation Agreement (PDCA) and the results of its implementation in 2020 were the focus of the debate of the Second Joint Committee between Cuba and the European Union (EU), held today in a virtual session.



Chaired by Emilio Lozada, Director General of Bilateral Affairs of the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Brian Glynn, Executive Director for the Americas of the EU's European External Action Service, both parties discussed the high impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the possibilities of joint cooperation to face it, according to the Cubaminrex website.



In addition, the Cuban and European representatives exchanged about the unprecedented tightening of the economic, commercial and financial blockade by the United States against Cuba, which is also expressed in the interests of the regional blockade in this Caribbean nation.

They referred favourably to the results in trade and investment, as well as to the need to continue working to combat the extraterritorial effects of the Helms-Burton Act.



The meeting served as a preview to the Third Joint Cuba-European Union Council, to be held on January 20, also online, which will be chaired by Cuban Minister of Foreign Affairs Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla and High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice President of the European Commission, Josep Borrell.