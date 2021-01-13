Latin American leaders repudiate Cuba´s inclusion on US terrorist-supporters list





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 13 (ACN) Latin American political figures are repudiating the inclusion of Cuba as a sponsor of terrorism in a questioned list drafted by the Government of the United States.

Former Bolivian President Evo Morales (2006-2019) wrote on Twitter that the United States is neither morally fit nor has the authority to include Cuba in lists.



'#Cuba is the most supportive country in the world. Amid a pandemic, it continues to send doctors who save lives. Meanwhile, the United States invades countries and organizes coups d'état,' the indigenous leader noted.



Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro also tweeted that the Trump administration intends to undermine international politics before exiting through the back door of world history.



'We categorically condemn the inclusion of our sister Republic of Cuba in the list of state sponsors of terrorism,' the Venezuelan president expressed.



Cuba strongly criticized such a hostile measure as a cynical, hypocritical and illegal act.



Likewise, Sacha Llorenti, secretary general of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of our America-People's Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP), stressed that this arbitrary decision by the US Government not only violates the United Nations Charter and international law, but it is an affront to the peoples of the world.



Amid the Covid-19 pandemic and the criminal blockade, Cuba sends doctors and saves thousands of lives, he said. 'If there were a list of countries that sponsor solidarity and life, Cuba would be in the first place,' Llorenti emphasized.



Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega also repudiated the decision by the Trump administration of including Cuba in the spurious list.