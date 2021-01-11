Havana Club S.A.'s San José distillery celebrates its 14th anniversary





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 11 (ACN) The San José distillery, where Havana Club brand aged and extra aged rums are produced, celebrates today its 14 years of foundation, becoming a reference for the Cuban industry, with international recognition.



Even in difficult periods like last year, the results of the rum factory have been relevant. The year 2020 was marked by a creative and entrepreneurial spirit that characterizes the collective of Havana Club International S.A., according to a press release published on the company's website.



The joint work of those who work in the center made it possible to turn the turbulent period affected by COVID-19 into an exceptional year in terms of operations, since among the merits achieved, it is worth noting that more than 1.5 million nine-liter cases were produced.



Another achievement was that more than 4.2 million liters of aguardiente were distilled, which represents a double-digit growth.



The creation of new products has been encouraged, such as Havana Club Cuban Smoky, the Professional Editions, the Tributo Collection and Havana Club 1519, which reaffirm innovation as the key pillar for the development of the brand, the document states.



The factory has accumulated more than 500 days without accidents, which shows how much is being done to reinforce the safety and health of the workers. In 2020, the distillery was certified by the ISO 45000 Standard on the Management of the Safety and Health System at Work and offered training and improvements in the means of protection.



The San José staff has committed itself to reducing the emission of carbon into the atmosphere, in order to minimize the impact of its production on the environment, a priority issue on the agenda of the company and of Cuba Ron and Pernod Ricard, also aligned with the premises of sustainable development in Cuba.



Likewise, a strong investment movement has accompanied the sustainable growth of the rum distillery in recent years.



Today, the factory has the technological conditions, the human capital and, above all, the rum reserves necessary to meet current and future market demands.



The San José rum distillery, which opened its doors on January 9, 2007, built and managed by the joint venture Havana Club International S.A., is located in San José de las Lajas, in the Cuban western province of Mayabeque.