Sri Lanka greets 62nd anniversary of the triumph of the Cuban Revolution





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 4 (ACN) The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, Dinesh Gunawardena, congratulated the government and people of Cuba on the 62nd anniversary of the triumph of the Revolution, a diplomatic source informed on Sunday.



Cuban Ambassador Juana Elena Ramos received Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, who highlighted the victories and achievements of the Cuban people, as well as the historical relations existing between both countries, characterized by friendship, mutual trust and good will.



Gunawardena reiterated that Sri Lanka will continue to support Cuba in its struggle against the economic blockade imposed by the United States for six decades, reports from Colombo the Prensa Latina news agency.

Other members of the Cabinet and Parliament of Sri Lanka, leaders of political parties and members of the Cuban Friendship Association were present.