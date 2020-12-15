With the presence of Diaz-Canel, Cuban parliament approves draft laws





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 15 (ACN) With the presence of Miguel Diaz-Canel, Cuban president, the commissions of Constitutional Affairs and Attention to the Local Bodies of the People's Power of the Cuban parliament approved today the decisions on the projects of laws of Organization and Functioning of the Provincial Government of the People's Power and the Council of the Municipal Administration.



The joint meeting, held virtually from the Convention Center in Havana, is part of the meetings previous to the beginning of the 6th session of the 9th Legislature of the National Assembly of People's Power scheduled for December 16 and 17.



Jose Luis Toledo Santander, president of the Constitutional Affairs Commission, points out that the provincial governments are among the most innovative institutions according to what was endorsed in the 2019 Magna Carta, as the result of a government practice with and for the people, direct representation of the citizens after the dissolution of the provincial assemblies.



These structures are guarantors of the permanent action of socialist democracy aimed at safeguarding the interests of the majority and an expression of the humanist spirit of its work, as reflected in the decision.



For her part, Miriam Brito Sarroca, president of the commission for attention to the local bodies of the People's Power, was in charge of presenting the decision regarding the draft law on the organization and functioning of the Council of Municipal Administration (CAM).



The most relevant contents in that sense are those referring to its attributions and administrative functions, the precisions about the mayors and the relations between the councils of the municipal administration, the assemblies and the popular councils.



The draft law, according to the report, includes precise and appropriate criteria on the relations between the CAM and other bodies and makes clear that the complaints and concerns of the population will be dealt with appropriately.



These draft laws complete the cycle of improvement of the institutionality of the State, and seek to strengthen the relationship with the people in dealing with complaints, proposals and petitions, together with the systematic analysis of the treatment of these by the different entities in the territory under their subordination or not.



The meeting was also attended by the vice president of the country, Salvador Valdes Mesa; PM, Manuel Marrero, and the president of the Cuban parliament, Esteban Lazo.