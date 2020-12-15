Cuban deputies to discuss results of priority programs for the country





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 15 (ACN) The results of the control to the substitution of food imports for the tourist industry and the fulfillment of the program of Natural and Traditional Medicine will be analyzed by the Cuban deputies to the National Assembly of the People's Power, as part of the meetings prior to the Sixth Session of its IX Legislature.



The work in commissions -online from the Havana Conventions Center- will also include the opinion of the draft laws on the Organization and Functioning of the Provincial Governments of the People's Power and the Municipal Administration Councils.



The future norms complete the cycle of texts for the institutionalization of the Cuban State based on what was approved in the Constitution of the Republic adopted in 2019 and seek to perfect the link between these structures and the citizens and to regulate their management in an orderly fashion.



Likewise, the Commission for Attention to Local Bodies of People's Power will focus its attention on the results of the verification of the attention to the complaints and petitions of the population and those of the control carried out at the offices of the delegates to their electors.



The Sixth Session of the Ninth Legislature of Parliament will be held on the 16th and 17th of this month in the Convention Palace itself and through videoconference for the rest of the provinces.