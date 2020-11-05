All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
05
November Thursday

Díaz-Canel sends condolences message to the Government and people of Turkey due to the earthquake


HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 5 (ACN) Miguel Díaz-Canel, President of Cuba, sent a message of condolences to his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, as a sample of respect and solidarity in the face of the devastation caused by the earthquake, which recently affected that country,

According to Granma newspaper, Díaz-Canel regretted the human and material losses caused by the earthquake and, on behalf of the Cuban people and Government, extended his message to the relatives of the victims.
Likewise, Cuba´s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bruno Rodríguez, expressed on Twitter the solidarity of the Caribbean island and the most sincere condolences with the peoples and governments of Turkey and Greece, equally affected.
According to recent data, more than 100 people died from the earthquake in Turkey, the number of injured exceeded a thousand, and some 180 buildings were damaged or destroyed.

 

 

