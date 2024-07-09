German MP expresses solidarity with Cuba and its people





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 8 (ACN) German deputy Sevim Dağdelen said today in Washington that it is a shame that Cuba is on the U.S. list of countries sponsoring terrorism.



In an interview for Prensa Latina, she expressed that she is in solidarity with Cuba and its people, for which she described as irresponsible and shameful that the island is on the list of countries sponsoring terrorism.



We have to unblock Cuba if we are really in favor of human rights and the development and sovereignty of the country, said Dağdelen, member of the Deutsche Bundestag (German Federal Parliament) and of the Foreign Affairs Committee, and in her words she condemned the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States.



The parliamentarian, whose speeches at the No to NATO, Yes to Peace Conference and at Sunday's protest in Lafayette Park, in front of the executive mansion, spoke about the illegal U.S. base in occupied territory in the province of Guantanamo Bay.



According to Brown University researchers, over the past 20 years, U.S. and allied wars have killed more than 4.5 million people globally, the politician remarked.



At least 150 people from Germany, France, Italy, Belgium and Canada traveled to the No to NATO, Yes to Peace conference, which took place on the weekend.



The NATO Summit will bring together in Washington, D.C., leaders and representatives of the 32 countries that make up this warmongering alliance, in the context of the 75th anniversary of its founding.