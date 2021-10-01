Cuba Affirms its Commitment to Human Rights

Havana, Sept 30 (ACN) Cuba affirmed is commitment to the success of the UN Advising Committee as major mechanism to the promotion and protection of all human rights during the 48th session of the HR Council in Geneva.



The island’s delegation acknowledged the preparation of the reports to be submitted to the session and stressed that under the current and complex scenario marked by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Committee has kept working on countless issues at the request of the Human Rights Council.



A major issue on the Committee’s agenda is racial equality, with important focus on systemic racism and the challenges for an effective implementation of the Durban’s Declaration and Program of action shorturl.at/sGRT0 .