Cuban judokas highly motivated ahead of Paris debut





PARIS, July 30 ACN) Convinced that they will not find easy rivals on the road, the Cuban women are sticking to motivation and focus as weapons to make a successful debut in the judo tournament of the 33rd Olympic Games, which is already being enjoyed at the Arena Campo de Marte, in this city.



With more than enough merits, London 2012 champion Idalys Ortiz (+78 kg), appears as the main talent for Cuba, which will also be represented by Maylin del Toro (63 kg), who will be in charge of opening Tuesday in a difficult fight for her purpose of signing a good performance.



The three-time Pan American Games champion will face Japan's Miku Takaichi, a member of the mixed squad runner-up in Tokyo 2020 and two-time world silver medalist.



Before starting training on Monday at the Olympic Village, Arencibia confirmed that all the previous work could be completed. This was outlined with the focus on bringing the technical-tactical state of both to the optimal point, but with special emphasis on achieving that they face the competition with the concentration it requires.



For her debut, on August 2, the standard bearer of the Cuban delegation will face India's Tulika Maan, against whom she should have no problems to advance. In the next bout, she will face the winner of the match between Italy's Asya Tavano and Serbia's Milica Zabic.



Cuba will also be present in the men's competition with Ivan Silva (90 kg) and Andy Granda (+100 kg), whose debuts on the tatamis are scheduled for July 31 and August 2, respectively.