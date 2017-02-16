Raul Castro receives Iranian Health and Education Minister

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 16 (ACN) Cuban President Raul Castro received on Wednesday the Minister of Health and Education of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Seyed Hasán Ghazizadeh Hashemi, who gave him a message from his president Hassan Rouhani.



During the meeting both leaders spoke of the good relations between the two countries and the interest of strengthening them. They also tackled the satisfactory results of the 16th Iran-Cuba Intergovernmental Meeting for the Economic and Scientific-Technical Cooperation held recently.

On the Cuban side were present Ministers Ricardo Cabrisas and Rodrigo Malmierca, of Economy and Planning and Foreign Trade and Investment, respectively.