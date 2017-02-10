First Vice President visits important socio-political sites in Santiago de Cuba

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 10 (ACN) Cuba's First Vice President Miguel Diaz-Canel said in Santiago de Cuba that we must work for a prosperous and sustainable socialism with the values of the Revolution and Fidel Castro.

The Cuban government leader said at the Oriente Pharmaceutical Laboratory (LFO) that he was interested in learning on the potential for exports and the stable presence of the products to cover medical assistance which reached a record production of 11 million 800 bags of serum in 2016.

Diaz-Canel expressed special attention to the possibilities of exporting the natural material which is most highlighted at the center with 10 productions of that type already registered.

He also toured the area where a new plant is under construction for the production of oral rehydration salts and replace imports, cover the national demand in addition to exporting.

Jorge Orestes Fernandez General Director of LFP, commented that one of the institution's strengthens lies in the stability of its highly qualified working force in addition to its strategies in taking advantage of resources and guaranteeing the stable presence of several pharmaceutical materials in favor of the population.

The Cuban First Vice President later visited the Esteban Salas Conservatory located in the city's historic area where he exchanged with professors and students on the quality of their education, availability of instruments to develop and enroll in the center regarding the musical formation of the youth in Cuba.

Diaz-Canel praised the talent of the students after listening to their performance with pieces composed by one of the Commanders of the Revolution Juan Almeida Bosque.

The government leader also visited the multi-purpose terminal of the port of Santiago de Cuba and got a detailed explanation on the current state of the Cuban-Chinese cooperation project which will allow ships of up to 40 tons arrive to the eastern city. Cooperation also includes the construction of a 231 meter dock and two warehouses of up to 20 thousand tons in capacity.

Finally, Diaz-Canel went to the School of Medicine, where he spoke with students and professors and congratulated them on the occasion of the 55th anniversary of the center on Friday and a figure of over 100 thousand graduates.

He said, "it is an honor to be with you, this is one of the most solid medical schools in the country with an ethical and humane formation and solidarity, never elitist and inspired in the values of the Revolution." He also highlighted the role of the young people in the defense of the country's social achievements despite being a poor nation and blockaded by the US.

Diaz-Canel insisted in the importance of preserving the country's culture and values before the hegemonic models that pretends to impose a different culture as a platform to return to capitalism and its neoliberal formulas.

He stressed that the best way to have Fidel among us is to comply with his Concept of Revolution.

The Cuban First Vice President's tour to Santiago de Cuba began at the Paquito Rosales Sugar mill in the municipality of San Luis where he expressed interest on the plan for exports and plantation, attention to the workers and the production process underway expected at over 20 thousand tons.

Among some of the other officials that accompanied the Cuban government leader were Lazaro Exposito Canto, First Secretary of the Cuban Communist Party in Santiago de Cuba and Beatriz Johnson Urrutia, President of the Provincial Assembly of the People's Power in the city.