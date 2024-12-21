Cuban parliament approves the Notary Law





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 20 (ACN) In order to establish the general principles of organization and operation of the notary public function, according to the updating of the economic and social model in the country, the National Assembly of People's Power, meeting in the 4th Regular Session of the 10th Legislature, approved the Law of the Notary's Office.



Before Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, Oscar Manuel Silvera Martinez, Minister of Justice, said that the Cuban State recognizes the existence of the notary as a legal professional and official who performs important tasks related to the fulfillment of legality.



The notary's office in Cuba operates in a unified manner to provide greater stability and legal security to people and is closer to the communities as a guarantee of greater accessibility to clients, the Minister explained.



The Law repeals the 1984 Law of State Notaries, as it reinforces the institutional structure of the notary's office from the structural point of view, with a work system that allows part of the self-financing of this public service of great impact on society, he stressed.



Its text provides the notarial function the exercise of the rights of natural and legal persons in the field of extrajudicial action, the security of acts, facts and legal business that they require, with the use of information technology and communications.



Jose Luis Toledo Santander, president of the Committee on Constitutional and Legal Affairs of the Cuban Parliament, pointed out that the notary plays a relevant role in society, which is why it is necessary to strengthen his role from the legislative sphere.



He said that it will be a self-financing public service that generates annual revenues in excess of 275 million pesos, through the charging of affordable rates to clients.



This regulation proposes a more effective disciplinary regime consistent with the duties and rights it establishes for notaries, he stressed.



The Notary Law will enter into force 180 days after its publication in the Official Gazette of the Republic of Cuba.